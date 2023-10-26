Supreme Court verdict: Justice has been served

President Bola Tinubu has expressed delight at the favourable judgement of the Supreme Court on the the Presidential Election petitions filed against his electoral victory, saying justice has been served.) and the Labour Party (LP), along with their presidential candidates; former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and the Mr Peter Obi, respectively, respectively, had challenged President Tinubu’s victory at the February 25, 2023, Presidential Election.

In a statement he personally signed, President said: “I welcome the verdict of the Justice John I. Okoro-led Panel of the Supreme Court on the Presidential Election petitions filed by the candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party and the Labour Party, challenging the ruling of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal.

“There is no doubt, with the profound judgment of today, that our electoral jurisprudence and constitutional democracy are further consolidated and embedded more indelibly in our national identity because of the diligence and undaunted professionalism of the Honourable Justices who presided over the matter. headtopics.com

“It was affirmed once more today, that my party, the governing All Progressives’ Congress, had freely and fairly won the popular mandate of Nigerians, which has since given rise to my leadership of this great nation at a tumultuous period of unprecedented reforms in our history as a nation”, he said.

“The victory of today has further energised and strengthened my commitment to continue to serve all Nigerians of all political persuasions, tribes, and faiths, with honour and total respect for the diverse opinions and uniting values of our citizens. headtopics.com

“We are all members of one household, and this moment demands that we continue to work and build our country together. The strength of our diversity and the great citizenship that binds us must now compel us forward in directing the energy of our people towards building a virile, stronger, united, and more prosperous country”, he assured.

