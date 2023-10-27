Supreme Court verdict: It’s time to rally behind Tinubu

Buratai made the call in a statement on Friday in Abuja in reaction to the Supreme Court verdict that affirmed the victory of Tinubu as duly elected president during the Feb. 25 Presidential Election. He said the apex court had, in a significant development, rendered its verdict in favour of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and President Bola Tinubu, thereby dismissing the claims put forth by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Labour Party.

According to him, the ruling clearly indicates that the court found merit in the arguments presented by the APC and President Tinubu. “The decision holds significant implications for the political landscape, potentially shaping future policies and governance under President Tinubu’s leadership. “I am urging all Nigerians, particularly politicians, to graciously accept the judgment of the Supreme Court and extend their support to President Tinubu.

