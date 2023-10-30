Supreme Court Verdict: Atiku to address Nigerians today

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, is making his way to the National Secretariat of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP, to address a press conference on the state of the nation.

Members of the party’s National Working Committee as well as the Board of Trustees are already seated. Those already in the hall include: Acting National Chairman, Amb. Umar Damagun, the Ag. Chairman of the BoT, Senator Adolphus Wagbara among others.33 LCDAs: Ondo communities give govt condition over choice of headquarters

Atiku, Ganduje meet 24 hours after Supreme Court verdict [PHOTOS]A Trusted Nigerian Newspaper Read more ⮕

Pressure mounts on President Tinubu to release Nnamdi Kanu after Supreme Court verdictA Trusted Nigerian Newspaper Read more ⮕

After supreme court verdict, Atiku to address 'issues of serious importance' on MondayNigeria's independent online newspaper Read more ⮕

Supreme Court verdict: What next for PDP, LP?The Nation Newspaper Supreme Court verdict: What next for PDP, LP? Read more ⮕

Group seeks Atiku, Obasanjo’s support for Tinubu after Supreme Court verdictA civil society group, Congress for Rights Of Yoruba Nationalities (CROYN), has called on the presidential candidate of the People's Democratic Party (PDP) in the last election, Atiku Abubakar, to demonstrate exceptional maturity, courage and patriotism by congratulating President Bola Tinubu on his victory at the poll, which the Supreme Court has... Read more ⮕

Oshiomhole, Osagie Applaud Supreme Court Verdict On Tinubu’s VictoryThe Senator representing Edo North, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, has applauded the Supreme Court decision which affirmed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s victory in Read more ⮕