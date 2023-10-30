Supreme Court verdict: Atiku proposes seven principles that will deepen Nigeria’s democracy

The presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, in the last general election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has proposed seven things that would straighten Nigeria’s democratic system.

“With its judgement, the Supreme Court has simply told Nigerians that it is alright to win an election by any means including “forgery, identity theft, violence”, he said. The INEC had on March 1 announced that Tinubu of the APC won the presidential contest ahead of 17 other candidates. It declared that Tinubu scored 8,794,726 votes to defeat Atiku Abubakar, who got 6,984,520 votes, and Mr Peter Obi, who came third with 6,101,533 votes.

Some of the issues that were raised and settled by the Supreme Court include: INEC substantially complied with the Electoral Act 2022 and the constitution in the conduct of the poll; election cannot be nullified due to unavailability of results on INEC’s IReV portal; failure to secure 25 per cent of votes in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja cannot invalidate a winner’s election; petitioners did not prove allegations of rigging; the issue of APC’s double nomination of Vice President... headtopics.com

This he said would prevent the ganging up of two or more geo-political zones to alternate the presidency among themselves to the exclusion of other zones.we must make electronic voting and collation of results mandatory. This is the 21st century and countries less advanced than Nigeria are doing so already. It is only bold initiatives that transform societies.

“What we have currently is akin to asking thieves to keep their loot and use the same to defend themselves while the case of their robbery is being decided. It only encourages mandate banditry rather than discourages it.Thirdly, in order to ensure popular mandate and real representation, we must move to require a candidate for President to earn 50% +1 of the valid votes cast, failing which a run-off between the top two candidates will be held. headtopics.com

Atiku, Ganduje meet 24 hours after Supreme Court verdict [PHOTOS]A Trusted Nigerian Newspaper Read more ⮕

Supreme Court judgement: Atiku to address national issues MondayA Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc Read more ⮕

Supreme Court judgement: Atiku to speak on national issues MondayBaring any last minute change in plans, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar, with address a world press conference on Monday, 30th October. Atiku's address will border on some crucial national issues. This was disclosed in a statement by the PDP Publicity Office on Saturday. Read more ⮕

After supreme court verdict, Atiku to address 'issues of serious importance' on MondayNigeria's independent online newspaper Read more ⮕

Supreme Court Judgment: Tinubu, Atiku, Obi spark fresh controversyThe Supreme Court judgment upholding the election of President Bola Tinubu has left lawyers divided on whether election cases should be concluded before the swearing-in of elected officials. Read more ⮕

Group seeks Atiku, Obasanjo’s support for Tinubu after Supreme Court verdictA civil society group, Congress for Rights Of Yoruba Nationalities (CROYN), has called on the presidential candidate of the People's Democratic Party (PDP) in the last election, Atiku Abubakar, to demonstrate exceptional maturity, courage and patriotism by congratulating President Bola Tinubu on his victory at the poll, which the Supreme Court has... Read more ⮕