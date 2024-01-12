Supreme Court to Give Final Decisions on Governorship Election Disputes

The Supreme Court will today, Friday, give final decisions on the governorship election disputes from Lagos, Kano, Zamfara, Ebonyi, Plateau, Abia, Cross River, and Bauchi states. The Supreme Court will Friday lay to rest the disputes over the outcomes of the March 2023 governorship elections in eight states.

The cases which started at the various election petitions tribunal in the various states gave rise to decisions which aggrieved parties had appealed against at the Court of Appeal and subsequently at the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court is the third and final level of appeal on governorship election disputes. Kano and Plateau states are bound to receive more public attention than others because the Supreme Court’s decisions will determine if the governors of the two states, who had been sacked by the lower courts, will remain in office after today’s proceedings., of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP





