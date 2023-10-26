Supreme Court: Tinubu scored highest votes in 2023 election, says Justice Inyang Okoro

The Supreme Court of Nigeria on Thursday, October 26, said that President Tinubu had the highest votes in the 2023 presidential elections, adding that Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi were unable to prove that they secured a higher number of votes than President Bola Tinubu in the 2023 presidential election.

In his decision on Atiku’s appeal, the panel’s presiding justice, John Okoro, stated that nowhere in the appeal did the appellant identify a specific number of votes he received in the election to counter Tinubu’s score and establish that his score was not entirely allotted to him.

It said: “Success or failure in an election depends on figures which is in turn depending on votes garnered by each candidate. The Supreme Court also affirmed the ruling of the election petition court, which noted that “Section 134(2) of the 1999 Constitution talks of the highest number of votes cast at the election if the contest was among more than two candidates as in the instance case, not majority of votes cast as propounded by the petitioners. headtopics.com

Justice Inyang concluded saying, “Nowhere, definitely, not from the evidence on the record and that is why this issue is resolved against the appellants.”

