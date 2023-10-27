Supreme Court Ruling: Sanctity of Tinubu’s victory affirmed, says Alake

The Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr. Dele Alake, has congratulated President Bola Tinubu on his triumph at the Supreme Court, which earlier today affirmed his victory as duly elected president. In his reaction to the apex court verdict, the Minister felicitated the President asserting that the sanctity of the people's will as expressed at…The Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr.
“I congratulate the President and Commander-In-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu (GCFR) on his triumph at the Supreme Court, today. Indeed, the affirmation of his victory in concurrence with the Presidential Elections Petitions Tribunal (PEPT) is a further testament to the sanctity of the mandate, freely given to him by the Nigerian people.”
Alake appealed to Nigerians, irrespective of how they voted in the last election to support the administration and have faith in ongoing reforms, stressing that the present temporary pains will soon ease out. headtopics.com
The Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr. Dele Alake, has congratulated President Bola Tinubu on his triumph at the Supreme Court, which earlier today affirmed his victory as duly elected president. In his reaction to the apex court verdict, the Minister felicitated the President asserting that the sanctity of the people's will as expressed at…
Kano State governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has reaffirmed the determination of his administration to continue to execute projects and programmes that will improve the lives of the teaming populace of the state. Speaking while reviewing the activities of his office in the last 3 weeks at the commencement of the 7th State Executive Council… headtopics.com