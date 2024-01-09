Supreme Court reserves judgement on Governor Mutfwang's appeal

The Court of Appeal in Abuja, in its judgement delivered on 19 November 2023, overturned Mr Mutfwang's election victory, prompting him to file an appeal at the Supreme Court to challenge the lower court's decision.The Supreme Court on Tuesday reserved judgement on an appeal filed by Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State seeking the affirmation of his election, which was nullified by the lower court, the Court of Appeal, in November last year.

(PDP) scored 525,299 votes to beat the All Progressives Congress candidate, Nentawe Yilwatda, who garnered 481,370 votes during the 18 March governorship poll in Plateau State. The governor's election was upheld by the Plateau State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal in Jos, the state capital.





