Supreme Court now has lowest number of Justices in history

Justice Ariwoola made this revelation at the retirement ceremony of Justice Musa Dattijo Mohammed who reached the mandatory retirement age of 70 years.

Ariwoola, however, assured that the Supreme Court is making efforts to elevate a sizeable Justices to the bench of the Court. “However, I can confidently assure all the litigant public that efforts are in top gear to get on board a sizeable number of Justices to boost our rank and complement the tremendous effort we have been investing in the business of the Court.”

“We are here to identify with an accomplished jurisprudential iconoclast that has offered the best of his intellect to the advancement of the legal profession through his several years of unblemished and incontrovertible adjudications at different levels of courts in Nigeria. headtopics.com

“As second-in-command in the hierarchy of the Supreme Court, my Lord, Justice Dattijo, skillfully aided and supported me virtually in every sphere of administration. He is a specimen of hard work, industry, discipline and high moral rectitude.

Read more:

vanguardngrnews »

FULL PROFILE: Meet seven justices who’ll determine Tinubu, Atiku, Obi’s fate at Supreme CourtThe Nation Newspaper FULL PROFILE: Meet seven justices who’ll determine Tinubu, Atiku, Obi's fate at Supreme Court Read more ⮕

Presidential Tussle: 7 Supreme Court justices who’ll decide Tinubu, Atiku, Obi’s fate todayA Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc Read more ⮕

Supreme Court now has lowest number of Justices in its historyThe Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, on Friday revealed that the Supreme Court now has the lowest number of Justices in its history. According to him, the apex court has only 10 Justices on its bench to tackle the heavy workload of pending cases. Read more ⮕

Supreme Court verdict: Justice has been servedThe Nation Newspaper Supreme Court verdict: Justice has been served - Tinubu Read more ⮕

It’s justice for all Nigerians, says Tinubu after Supreme Court rulingPresident Bola Tinubu has said the judgement of the Supreme Court that affirmed his victory in the presidential election on February 25, was the justice for all Nigerian people. Read more ⮕

Supreme Court: Tinubu scored highest votes in 2023 election, says Justice Inyang OkoroThe Nation Newspaper Supreme Court: Tinubu scored highest votes in 2023 election, says Justice Inyang Okoro Read more ⮕