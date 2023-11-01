Supreme Court: Muhammed’s swansong

His lawyers were to, in what the Supreme Court described as a joke taking too far, turn round on appeal to say the PEPC is not a tribunal. It is trite that election disputes are not handled by the regular courts. As they are sui generis (of their own kind), they are handled by courts specially constituted for that purpose and backed by specific laws.

According to Section 285 (1) of the Constitution, the National Assembly Election Tribunals, shall, to the exclusion of any court or tribunal, have original jurisdiction to hear and determine petitions related to that poll and other incidental matters.

At the PEPC, Atiku lost hands down. The tribunal threw out his petition for lacking in merit, declaring that he did not provide any facts to back his claim that Tinubu was not qualified to run. The apex court dismissed the objection outright. Atiku is whining that the court was unfair to him by dismissing his laughable claims, especially the evidence he imported from the United States (US). He points at what former Supreme Court Justice Musa Dattijo Muhammed said at his valediction a day after the verdict to justify his spurious claims. Muhammed had said the panel that heard the appeal should have been composed of people from the country’s six geopolitical zones.

Muhammed might have meant well in his assessment of the judiciary (I refuse to call it criticism), but he went about it the wrong way. Is the Supreme Court’s verdict flawed because the panellists did not come from all the geopolitical zones? It is not. The panellists did justice according to the law and not where they came from. Thank God, Muhammad was not on the panel. Otherwise, he might have ruled in favour of his kinsman or near-kinsman, according to his postulation.

