Supreme Court justifies win at all cost, normalises identity theft, forgery

He said this at the ongoing press conference in Abuja. Atiku explained that the election and litigation were not about him but about Nigeria, its institutions and its future.

According to him, with its judgement, the Supreme Court has simply told Nigerians that it is alright to win an election by any means including “forgery, identity theft, violence.” Adding: “I will not go away, for me and my party, this phase of the struggle is done. For as long as I live, I will continue to work with other Nigerians.Supreme Court verdict: We‘re disappointed but not deterred – PDP

