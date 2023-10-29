Supreme Court Judgment: Tinubu, Atiku, Obi spark fresh controversy

Some senior lawyers want post-election cases decided before elected officials’ inauguration to avoid conflict of interest, especially from presiding judges.

“An election tribunal shall deliver its judgment in writing within 180 days from the date of the filing of the petition. An appeal from a decision of an election tribunal or Court of Appeal in an election matter shall be heard and disposed of within 60 days from the date of the delivery of the judgment of the tribunal or Court of Appeal.

“You will hear it even in commentary that it has never happened before. How do you remove a president, governor or whosoever? I believe it makes sense, it makes for fairness, to keep the trophy. Let all the competitors look at it. And when somebody has won the race, let the winner pick it up. That is the way to go. It is not when somebody is already a president, a governor or a legislator that you start litigation and he now uses the weight of his office. headtopics.com

“The meaning of the above is that we need to bring the time for holding the elections closer or earlier at least 10 months before the 29th day of May of the election year. Holding the elections two or three months before the swearing-in date cannot guarantee conclusions of electoral cases before the handover date.

His words: “The truth is that the decision of the Supreme Court from the appeals filed by the appellants to the decision of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal, PEPT, at the Court of Appeal is apt. It is not surprising that the Supreme Court unanimously upheld the decision of the Court of Appeal. headtopics.com

“The time for election petitions should not be more than three months. All our elections should be held on or before the last day of February. We will have March, April and May to decide petitions. The onus of proof should statutorily be on the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC. INEC alone should defend elections.

