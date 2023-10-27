Supreme Court Judgment: The Grim Lessons for Atiku Abubakar

After the Supreme Court delivered its landmark judgment in the appeals filed against the Presidential Election Petition Court verdict affirming President Bola Tinubu victory in the February 25, 2023 election, my mind immediately raced to former Vice President and PDP Candidate,The former vice president, more than 24 hours after the verdict, has not spoken about or officially reacted to it.

This last attempt at the presidency has been the most virulent and most expensive for Atiku. He contested the election on a broken political platform. First, his platform was weakened by a Group of 5 Governors called G5, who left the party on the cusp of the election, demanding the resignation of Dr. Iyorchia Ayu as PDP Chairman. His platform was further weakened by the exit from the party of his ally and running mate in 2019, Mr.

There was no due diligence in the handling of the entire appeal and the original petition. Atiku filed 35 grounds at the Supreme Court on why President Tinubu’s election should be voided. He lost all. He claimed for instance that he won majority votes without adducing evidence on the superior votes he won. headtopics.com

The last point is on the conventional wisdom that when you try to beat a friend in a contest and hard as you try, you are not able to, it’s time to give up. My advice to Waziri Adamawa is that it’s time to quit the quest to be president.

Two, Justice Okoro-led panel held that it is not mandatory for any candidate to win 25 percent in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja to emerge president and that such is not a constitutional requirement for the valid return of a candidate as duly elected president. headtopics.com

Indeed, Justice Okoro and his brother and sister Justices did a wonderful job for which posterity will remember them for good.For President Tinubu, now that he has been handed a judicial clean bill, it’s time to concentrate on governance. This is not to say governance had suffered while the election cases lasted, but the cases were a distraction of sort.

