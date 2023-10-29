Supreme Court judgment affirms people’s mandate to Tinubu, says Ogbuku

, Samuel Ogbuku, has described the Supreme Court’s judgement as confirmation of the legitimate mandate given to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu by the people.

Ogbuku in a statement signed by his media aide, Dr. Willie Etim, said the verdict remained a reflection of the people’s mandate and validation of Tinubu’s election as president. He called on all stakeholders in the country including the opposition leaders to join forces with the President to build a new country.

Ogbuku also hailed the President’s calmness in the face of unwarranted provocation describing Tinubu as a role model. He expressed the belief that the country under him would achieve progress, and development and take its rightful place in the comity of nations. headtopics.com

Ogbuku said: “I congratulate you on your victory at the Supreme Court. The ruling reaffirms the mandate of the electorates and validates your election as the president of our dear country.“You have once again proven to be a democrat, a champion of the rule of law, a respecter of the constitution, the electoral process, and the Independence of the judiciary”, Ogbuku said in the statement.

“You have demonstrated grace and uncommon statesmanship in the face of unwarranted allegations from your opponents. As an admirer and supporter, I am proud of your achievements in office so far. You have initiated policies and programmes that are set to improve the economy, security, physical infrastructure, and social welfare of all Nigerians. headtopics.com

“I have the confidence that you will restore hope in the Nigerian project. You have inspired millions of Nigerians to believe in the possibility of a brighter future. I join you in celebrating this important milestone as you steer our country towards steady progress and rejuvenation.”

