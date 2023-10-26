Supreme Court judgement: ‘You pursued petitions with hatred, congratulate Tinubu’

Reacting to the Supreme Court judgement, Keyamo said Atiku and Obi pursued their election petition with unnecessary venoms and hatred. Keyamo stressed that sentiments have no place in judicial proceedings and deliberations. Posting on X, Keyamo said the judgement differentiated between law and emotion. According to Keyamo: 'By the judgment of the Supreme Court today, the laymen prowling all over the social media can now clearly see that there is a wide chasm between emotions and law.

Today, they have learnt a bitter lesson that such venom, hatred and sentiment have no place in judicial proceedings and deliberations. Their journey has come to a grinding end. 'We had consistently made the same points to the opposition, but they kept giving their supporters false hopes and goading them in the wrong direction. Unfortunately for them, all the vituperations poured out against the judiciary actually cut no ice with it. Our Justices are always firm, courageous and cerebral.

Read more:

DailyPostNGR »

“Supreme Court may send Atiku, Obi’s case against Tinubu back to Appeal Court”A Trusted Nigerian Newspaper Read more ⮕

Supreme Court upholds Appeal Court ruling on 25% FCT, IRev in favour of TinubuA Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc Read more ⮕

– Ex-senator tells Supreme Court judges over conflicting letters on Tinubu’s certificateThe Supreme Court had, on Monday, said there are conflicting letters from Chicago State University (CSU) on Tinubu’s certificate. Read more ⮕

Atiku vs Tinubu: Supreme court raises concern over 'conflicting letters' from CSUNigeria's independent online newspaper Read more ⮕

BREAKING: Supreme Court Fixes Date to Deliver Judgement in Atiku, Obi’s Appeals against TinubuA Trusted Nigerian Newspaper Read more ⮕

JUST-IN: Supreme Court To Decide Tinubu, Atiku, Obi's Fate October 26Atiku and Obi are challenging the declaration of President Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the February 25 presidential Read more ⮕