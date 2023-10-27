Supreme Court Judgement: It’s Time For Governance

Speaking to State House correspondents on Thursday, the Senator acknowledged the constitutional right of those who sought judicial review of the election results, and he commended their decision to do so.

He emphasized that the highest court in the land, the Supreme Court, has unequivocally declared President Tinubu as the winner, securing his presidency until 2027.With President Tinubu’s “Renewed Hope Agenda,” encompassing eight cardinal points, Senator Musa sees a promising future for Nigeria.Senator Musa extended a message to the opposition, urging them to view this victory as a collective success, emphasizing that there are no victors or vanquished.

He referred to the Supreme Court's decision as the ultimate judgment, calling on all to appeal to a direction that fosters prosperity and renewed hope for the nation.

