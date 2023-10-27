Supreme Court judgement: It’s time for Atiku to show love for Nigeria

The Elders believe that Atiku Abubakar had fought a gallant legal battle up to the Supreme Court. Speaking through a press release, the Patriotic Elders' National President, Dr Bature AbdulAziz, said, 'I know that as a former Vice President and also elder statesman, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar would now show his full respect and compassion for the Government of President Bola Tinubu now that everything about the 2023 election has been finally concluded'.

AbdulAziz added that, 'President Tinubu on his part should be magnanimous in victory because that victory is not his alone but for all Nigerians, especially peace loving citizens. He should be friendly to all those who contested the Nation's exalted seat with him. 'Nigeria right now needs everybody on board on how to solve the mirage of problems.

Read more:

DailyPostNGR »

Supreme Court: Don’t run away from Nigeria, group tells Atiku, ObiThe Nation Newspaper Supreme Court: Don't run away from Nigeria, group tells Atiku, Obi Read more ⮕

“Supreme Court may send Atiku, Obi’s case against Tinubu back to Appeal Court”A Trusted Nigerian Newspaper Read more ⮕

BREAKING: Supreme Court Fixes Date to Deliver Judgement in Atiku, Obi’s Appeals against TinubuA Trusted Nigerian Newspaper Read more ⮕

Supreme Court to deliver final verdict in Atiku, Obi’s petitions Oct 26The Supreme Court has finally fixed Thursday, October 26, to deliver final judgements in the two surviving petitions challenging the legality or otherwise of the declaration of President Bola Tinubu as winner of the last presidential election. Read more ⮕

JUST-IN: Supreme Court To Decide Tinubu, Atiku, Obi's Fate October 26Atiku and Obi are challenging the declaration of President Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the February 25 presidential Read more ⮕

BREAKING: Supreme Court Fixes October 26 For Judgement In Obi, Atiku, Tinubu CaseThe judgement date was confirmed by all parties involved. Read more ⮕