Supreme Court judgement: ‘It’s over, congratulate your friend Tinubu’

Posting on X, Onanuga stressed that Atiku's quest to displace Tinubu and emerge Nigeria's President has failed. 'Supreme Court has spoken: Atiku’s so-called new evidence runs foul of the Electoral Act and the Constitution. It’s all over for the PDP presidential candidate. The Waziri should write his long-delayed congratulatory message to his old friend.' DAILY POST reports that the Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed Atiku's appeal challenging Tinubu's victory.

The seven-man panel dismissed the appeal for lacking in merit after it resolved all seven issues raised for determination in favour of the respondents. Justice John Okoro who read the lead judgment subsequently affirmed the judgment of the presidential election tribunal which, on September 6, affirmed Tinubu's election as President. 'On the whole there is no merit in this appeal and it is hereby dismissed. 'The judgment of the court below is hereby affirmed', Okoro held.

Read more:

DailyPostNGR »

“Supreme Court may send Atiku, Obi’s case against Tinubu back to Appeal Court”A Trusted Nigerian Newspaper Read more ⮕

Heightened Security as Supreme Court Gives Verdict on Atiku, Obi’s Appeals against Tinubu [VIDEOS]A Trusted Nigerian Newspaper Read more ⮕

BREAKING: Supreme Court To Broadcast Verdict On Atiku, Obi's Cases Against Tinubu LiveThe Supreme Court of Nigeria will this Thursday morning deliver judgement on the appeals filed by the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party Read more ⮕

Tinubu, Obi, Atiku missing as Supreme Court delivers judgement on 2023 presidential electionAtiku, Tinubu and Obi are no where near the Supreme Court even as judges prepare to deliver judgement on the 2023 presidential election. Read more ⮕

Tinubu, Atiku, Obi absent as Supreme Court rulesPresident Bola Tinubu and his main contenders in the presidential elections - Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi - of the Peoples Democratic Party and the Labour Party were absent from the Supreme Court in Abuja. Read more ⮕

Atiku, Obi vs Tinubu: Ganduje, LP, PDP chairmen arrive Supreme Court for final judgmentThe National Chairmen of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje; Labour Party (LP), Julius Abure; and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Umar Damagum, have arrived at the Supreme Court. Read more ⮕