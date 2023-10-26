Supreme Court Dismisses Atiku’s Plea To File Fresh Evidence Against Tinubu

Justice Inyang Okoro delivered the verdict on Thursday during the hearing of the appeals filed against Bola Tinubu’s win at the Presidential Election Tribunal Court (PEPC).

Atiku had approached the court to grant him the leave to bring more evidence to establish that Tinubu submitted a forged certificate to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). This, according to Atiku.

Atiku’s counsel Chris Uche (SAN), said the 32-page document released to his client should be admitted in the interest of justice. But Justice Okoro said the time frame to admit such evidence has elapsed. He cited Section 285(5) of the 1999 Constitution, as amended, which provides for the PEPC to hear and determine all petitions arising from the presidential election.He said since the 180 days had expired on September 17, the Supreme Court had no jurisdiction to admit the document. headtopics.com

