Supreme Court dismisses Atiku’s application for alleged forgery evidence against Tinubu

The Supreme Court has dismissed the application of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, to introduce new evidence against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

At the last proceeding on Monday, the apex court had reserved judgment, saying that a date would be communicated to the parties. Besides the faulting verdict of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT), which affirmed Tinubu’s election, Atiku also filed for permission to tender a copy of the President’s academic records released by the Chicago State University (CSU).

The former vice president also sought to have a Washington D.C. court order the FBI to release documents on Tinubu’s $460.000 forfeiture case. Justice Okoro said the appellants did not apply for an extension of time or apply to amend their appeal and introduce the issue of forgery and even if they did, it would not have been granted.“Since the lower court (tribunal) no longer has jurisdiction, this supreme court does not have jurisdiction to entertain the application,” Okoro said. headtopics.com

"The lower court which is bound by the provision of section 285 Sub 6 of the state constitution when seeking to hear election petitions has lost its jurisdiction, so we cannot look into it."

