Supreme Court declares Mr Kanu's repatriation illegal

The judgement also implies an effective reversal of the previous decision of the Court of Appeal ordering the release of Mr Kanu from detention.The case which started in 2015 had been put on hold at the Federal High Court in Abuja after the Court of Appeal dismissed the charges in a judgement delivered in October 2022.

The Court of Appeal in Abuja had anchored its decision dismissing the charges on the illegality of the “extraordinary rendition” of Mr Kanu from Kenya to Nigeria in June 2021 to continue his trial. A five-member panel of the Supreme Court led by Kudirat Kekere-Ekun declared on Friday that Mr Kanu’s forcible repatriation from Kenya to Nigeria is illegal. However, the court, in the lead judgement prepared by Tijjani Abubakar, ruled that there is no Nigerian law that prohibits the use of “illegally obtained evidence for the trial of a defendant.” The lead judgement of the Supreme Court was prepared by Mr Abubakar but was read on his behalf by Emmanuel Agim.“The Court of Appeal was wrong to say that the Federal High Court can no longer try Mr Kanu,” the court hel





PremiumTimesng » / 🏆 3. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Nnamdi Kanu petitions Court of Appeal over proscription of IPOBLeader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has petitioned the President of the Court of Appeal, seeking that a date be fixed to hear the appeal challenging the Exparte Order proscribing IPOB. Kanu in a letter dated November 9, expressed grief that several IPOB members and sympathisers were illegally held without trial under inhuman conditions in various security cells across the country.

Source: vanguardngrnews - 🏆 5. / 75 Read more »

NNPP heads for Supreme Court, says verdict threat to democracyThe Nation Newspaper SaturdayHeadlines 18th November, 2023 1. Kano governor: Appeal Court affirms Abba Yusuf’s sack - 2. INEC presents Certificates of Return to Uzodimma, Diri, Ododo - 3. Apprentice dies after alleged beating from ‘master’ in Delta - 4. Court remands 13 NUPENG ex-leaders inprison over alleged attempted murder -

Source: TheNationNews - 🏆 6. / 69 Read more »

UK Supreme Court Rejects Plan to Send Migrants to RwandaThe UK Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected a controversial government plan to send migrants to Rwanda and upheld a lower court ruling that it was unlawful, in a major setback for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

Source: channelstv - 🏆 7. / 63 Read more »

Kano State Governor Dismissed, Plans to Appeal at Supreme CourtKano State Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf has been dismissed from office and plans to appeal the decision at the Supreme Court. The Court of Appeal in Abuja has voided his election as governor, ordering the Independent National Electoral Commission to withdraw his certificate of return. Despite this setback, Yusuf remains optimistic and assures his supporters that their mandate will be preserved and protected.

Source: TheNationNews - 🏆 6. / 69 Read more »

Issues in the Judiciary: A Retired Supreme Court Justice's PerspectiveA retired Supreme Court Justice raises concerns about corruption and concentration of power in the judiciary, impacting the delivery of justice in the country.

Source: vanguardngrnews - 🏆 5. / 75 Read more »

Nigeria's Supreme Court Holds Special Session to Usher in New Legal YearNigeria's Supreme Court held a special session to reflect on the performance of the judiciary and administer the oath on new Senior Advocates of Nigeria. The session also highlighted the dysfunctions in the judicial system.

Source: vanguardngrnews - 🏆 5. / 75 Read more »