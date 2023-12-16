Supreme Court Condemns Nigerian Government's Forcible Repatriation of Nnamdi Kanu

The Supreme Court on Friday condemned the Nigerian government’s forcible repatriation of Nnamdi Kanu from Kenya. The court said the invasion of Mr Kanu’s home in Afara-Ukwu, near Umuahia, Abia State, the revocation of his bail and forcible repatriation from Kenya were unlawful. However, the court refused to accept the illegal actions of the government as a basis to free him from terrorism and treasonable felony charges he was brought to Nigeria to face.

Mr Kanu, leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), was forcibly repatriated from the East African country in June 2021 to Nigeria to continue his trial on the charges first filed against him in 2015. The case stemmed from Mr Kanu’s campaigns for the secession of the five South-east states and parts of neighbouring states from Nigeria as an independent Biafra nation, which the Nigerian government said constituted offences of treasonable felony. The government arrested the separatist leader in 201





PremiumTimesng » / 🏆 3. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Supreme Court declares Mr Kanu's repatriation illegalThe Supreme Court has ruled that the forcible repatriation of Mr Kanu from Kenya to Nigeria is illegal. However, it also stated that there is no Nigerian law prohibiting the use of illegally obtained evidence in a trial.

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »

Nnamdi Kanu petitions Court of Appeal over proscription of IPOBLeader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has petitioned the President of the Court of Appeal, seeking that a date be fixed to hear the appeal challenging the Exparte Order proscribing IPOB. Kanu in a letter dated November 9, expressed grief that several IPOB members and sympathisers were illegally held without trial under inhuman conditions in various security cells across the country.

Source: vanguardngrnews - 🏆 5. / 75 Read more »

NNPP heads for Supreme Court, says verdict threat to democracyThe Nation Newspaper SaturdayHeadlines 18th November, 2023 1. Kano governor: Appeal Court affirms Abba Yusuf’s sack - 2. INEC presents Certificates of Return to Uzodimma, Diri, Ododo - 3. Apprentice dies after alleged beating from ‘master’ in Delta - 4. Court remands 13 NUPENG ex-leaders inprison over alleged attempted murder -

Source: TheNationNews - 🏆 6. / 69 Read more »

Kano State Governor Dismissed, Plans to Appeal at Supreme CourtKano State Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf has been dismissed from office and plans to appeal the decision at the Supreme Court. The Court of Appeal in Abuja has voided his election as governor, ordering the Independent National Electoral Commission to withdraw his certificate of return. Despite this setback, Yusuf remains optimistic and assures his supporters that their mandate will be preserved and protected.

Source: TheNationNews - 🏆 6. / 69 Read more »

PDP and governorship candidate appeal Supreme Court to set aside election judgmentThe Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and its governorship candidate in the March 18 governorship election in Sokoto State, Mr Saidu Umar have listed nine grounds upon which they are asking the Supreme Court to set aside the concurrent judgments of the Election Petition Tribunal and the Court of Appeal which affirmed the election of Ahmed Aliyu as Governor.

Source: DailyPostNGR - 🏆 11. / 59 Read more »

Nigerian Court Rejects Request to Transfer Convicted Fraudster from US JailThe Nigerian court has rejected a request to transfer a Nigerian convicted of fraud in the United States to complete his jail time in Nigeria. The court stated that it lacked jurisdiction to grant the request.

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »