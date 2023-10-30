Supreme Court: APC Chieftain Advocates National Unity

following the Supreme Court judgment which affirmed the victory of President Bola Tinubu, in the 2023 presidential poll.

Okelekwe, who was the APC senatorial candidate, for Anambra Central, in the 2023 polls, in a statement, said it is time for all well meaning Nigerians to set aside political differences and together for the overall benefit of the country.

The former senatorial candidate, while congratulating President Tinubu, Vice President Kashim Shettima, the APC for the Supreme Court victory, said the situation in the country requires for everyone to support the President “to create an enviable future for our people.” headtopics.com

“I entreat all political parties and all other interested parties to please lay down their swords and let us embrace the spirit of national unity and sincere commitment to the growth, and development of our dear country and our overburdened citizens. It is time to set aside our political differences and divisions and work together to raise our country to an enviable level.

“The path to peace, stability, progress and development can be illuminated only, when we unite and work collaboratively as one nation and one people. Together, let us join hands to address the urgent problems facing our nation, such as decaying infrastructure, security, economic growth, poverty and public welfare. headtopics.com

“The situation in our country today cries out for all of us to sink our differences and join hands behind the Federal Government and Mr President to create an enviable future for our people.“With common and unified efforts, I am confident that Nigeria will continue to flourish and achieve significant improvements both at the home and international fronts, and that Nigeria will fulfill its destiny by taking her assigned leadership role in the comity of nations,” Okelekwe stated.

