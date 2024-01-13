Supreme Court Affirms Victories of Three Governors

The Supreme Court affirms the victories of three governors - Alex Otti, Bassey Otu, and Francis Nwifuru - after dismissing the appeals filed by their challengers. The appeals were made from the election petition tribunals to the Supreme Court. The lead judgement on the Ebonyi State appeal resolved all three issues raised against the appellant, Chukwuma Odii of the PDP.





PremiumTimesng » / 🏆 3. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Court of Appeal Affirms Election Petition Tribunal's JudgementThe Court of Appeal has affirmed the election petition tribunal’s judgement, removing Governor Abba Yusuf and declaring Dr. Nasiru Gawuna as the winner. However, inconsistencies in the court judgement have caused confusion.

Source: LeadershipNGA - 🏆 4. / 77 Read more »

Court of Appeal Affirms Election Petition Tribunal's JudgementThe Court of Appeal has affirmed the election petition tribunal's judgement, removing Governor Abba Yusuf and declaring Dr. Nasiru Gawuna as the winner. However, inconsistencies in the court judgement have caused confusion.

Source: LeadershipNGA - 🏆 4. / 77 Read more »

Supreme Court Condemns Nigerian Government's Forcible Repatriation of Nnamdi KanuThe Supreme Court has ruled that the Nigerian government's actions in forcibly repatriating Nnamdi Kanu from Kenya were unlawful. However, the court has refused to release Kanu from the charges of terrorism and treasonable felony. Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), was brought back to Nigeria in June 2021 to face trial for his campaigns for the secession of the South-east states from Nigeria.

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »

Supreme Court declares Mr Kanu's repatriation illegalThe Supreme Court has ruled that the forcible repatriation of Mr Kanu from Kenya to Nigeria is illegal. However, it also stated that there is no Nigerian law prohibiting the use of illegally obtained evidence in a trial.

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »

Supreme Court adjourns judgement on Kano State governorship election disputeA five-member panel of the Supreme Court adjourned the appeal on the dispute over the Kano State governorship election for judgement after taking strenuous arguments from lawyers to the parties to the appeal. Mr Yusuf, a member of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), was declared winner of the Kano State governorship election held on 18 March by Nigeria’s electoral commission, INEC. The Kano State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal and the Court of Appeal in Abuja, upheld Mr Gawuna’s case, and nullified Governor Yusuf’s election. A date for the judgement is to be communicated to the lawyers to the parties as soon as the verdict is ready for delivery.

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »

Supreme Court rules against Lagos State government's control of inland waterwaysThe Supreme Court has ruled that the Lagos State government cannot control Nigeria's inland waterways, stating that it is the sole responsibility of the central government. This decision overturns the state government's 15-year control through levying and licensing operators in the sector.

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »