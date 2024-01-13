Supreme Court Affirms Victories of Governors in Nigeria

It was sweet victories for the Governors of Kano State, Yusuf Abba Kabiru; Plateau State, Mr. Caleb Mutfwang; and Zamfara State, Dauda Lawal, whose victories at the March 18, 2023 governorship election was affirmed by the Supreme Court, yesterday, following their appeal against their earlier sack by the Court of Appeal.

The Supreme Court also declared the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his counterparts in Bauchi, Abia, Ebonyi and Cross Rivers states, Bala Mohammed, Alex Otti, Francis Nwifuru and Bassey Otu, respectively, as validly elected by the electorate, thereby, quashing the hopes of the opposition to upturn their victorie





GuardianNigeria » / 🏆 1. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Supreme Court Affirms Victories of Three GovernorsThe Supreme Court affirms the victories of three governors - Alex Otti, Bassey Otu, and Francis Nwifuru - after dismissing the appeals filed by their challengers.

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »

Supreme Court to Give Final Decisions on Governorship Election DisputesThe Supreme Court will today, Friday, give final decisions on the governorship election disputes from Lagos, Kano, Zamfara, Ebonyi, Plateau, Abia, Cross River, and Bauchi states. The Supreme Court will Friday lay to rest the disputes over the outcomes of the March 2023 governorship elections in eight states. Kano and Plateau states are bound to receive more public attention than others because the Supreme Court’s decisions will determine if the governors of the two states, who had been sacked by the lower courts, will remain in office after today’s proceedings.

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »

Supreme Court adjourns judgement on Kano State governorship election disputeA five-member panel of the Supreme Court adjourned the appeal on the dispute over the Kano State governorship election for judgement after taking strenuous arguments from lawyers to the parties to the appeal. Mr Yusuf, a member of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), was declared winner of the Kano State governorship election held on 18 March by Nigeria’s electoral commission, INEC. The Kano State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal and the Court of Appeal in Abuja, upheld Mr Gawuna’s case, and nullified Governor Yusuf’s election. A date for the judgement is to be communicated to the lawyers to the parties as soon as the verdict is ready for delivery.

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »

Supreme Court rules against Lagos State government's control of inland waterwaysThe Supreme Court has ruled that the Lagos State government cannot control Nigeria's inland waterways, stating that it is the sole responsibility of the central government. This decision overturns the state government's 15-year control through levying and licensing operators in the sector.

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »

5 other governors emerge victorious | Ganduje, Gawuna stunned into silence | Rhodes-Vivour to stay in politics | Lawyers call for constitutional change over sacked lawmakersThere were celebrations yesterday across some eight states after the Supreme Court delivered its verdicts in the governorship tussles in Kano, Plateau, Zamfara, Lagos, Bauchi, Abia, Ebonyi and Cross River. The winning and losing political parties and the candidates involved in the governorship contests have in turn, reacted to the judgements either affirming their victories or dismissing their petitions. The Supreme Court judgements have however raised new posers as it reversed Appeal Court rulings that had sacked governors over the processes that led to their emergence as candidates. But the Court of Appeal had also sacked lawmakers for the same reasons. The lawmakers, however, didn’t the option of appealing their sack at the Supreme Court

Source: LeadershipNGA - 🏆 4. / 77 Read more »

Supreme Court declares Mr Kanu's repatriation illegalThe Supreme Court has ruled that the forcible repatriation of Mr Kanu from Kenya to Nigeria is illegal. However, it also stated that there is no Nigerian law prohibiting the use of illegally obtained evidence in a trial.

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »