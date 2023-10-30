Support Tinubu To Move Nigeria Forward, Marafa Tells Atiku, Obi

Senator Kabir Marafa has asked the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, and the Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, to support President Bola Tinubu to move Nigeria forward.

Marafa expressed his hope that all parties would put their differences aside and join hands with the President to address the critical challenges facing the nation. He echoed Tinubu’s commitment to concentrating on his duties without distraction, emphasising the importance of coming together to move the country forward.

“Like the president said, he is going to concentrate on his job without giving anybody any opportunity to distract him.Drawing from his personal experience of losing an election, Senator Marafa highlighted the need to accept defeat gracefully and work together for the betterment of the nation. headtopics.com

Responding to a question about whether the president should form a government of national unity, Senator Marafa left the decision to Mr. President, recognising his political acumen.

