Supplementary Budget: Service Wide Vote, Defence, Works Top Allocations

According to the Supplementary Appropriation Bill (2023) sent to the House of Representatives by President Bola Tinubu, capital supplementation is allocated N210.5 billion, ministry of Agriculture and food security got N200 billion; Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) and ministry of Housing are appropriated N100 billion respectively.
Of the total of N2.18 trillion, N18 billion is for statutory transfers, N992.802 billion is for Recurrent (non-debt) expenditure, while the sum of N1.165 trillion is for contribution to the development fund for Capital Expenditure.
Tinubu, in a letter read on the floor of the House by Speaker Abbas Tajudeen, requested for the speedy passage of the supplementary budget to enable the federal government finance additional palliative measures, including the wage award for public servants and the enhanced cash transfer Programme.
Consequently, the executive bill was slated for second reading in a supplementary order paper and after the debate and passage, it was referred to the Committee on Appropriations for further legislative action.
“While the sum of N1,165,989,270,049 is for contribution to the Development Fund for Capital Expenditure for the year ending on 31 December 2023.” He called for the expeditious consideration and approval of the MTEF/FSP by the House to bring the 2024 federal government budget preparation process to timely closure.
