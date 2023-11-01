Supplementary budget: FG to spend N1.5bn on vehicles for first lady's office

The unprecedented budget sum was announced when the council approved the 2024-2025 medium-term expenditure framework (MTEF) and fiscal strategy papers (FSP) at the FEC meeting held on October 23, in Abuja.quickly passed the bill for a second reading.Similarly, the senate also passed the supplementary budget for a second reading — after Tinubu asked the senate to “speedily” consider and approve the appropriation bill.

The national assembly’s approval of the supplementary budget will increase the country’s total budget to N28.17 trillion.The federal government plans to spend N28 billion on the needs of the State House. A breakdown of the figure showed that the federal government earmarked N2,900,000,000 for the purchase of SUV vehicles.

The sum of N2,900,000,000 will also be spent on the replacement of “operational pool vehicles”. The renovation of residential quarters for the president, and Aguda house will gulp N4,000,000,000; and N2,500,000,000, respectively.Construction of office complex within State House N4,000,000.000Renovation of official quarters of vice-president in Lagos, N3,000,000,000

Acquisition, renovation and rehabilitation of 2Nos. EFCC forfeited quarters as State House at Mabushi, N1,500,000.000. Acquisition, renovation and rehabilitation of 2nos. EFCC forfeited quarters as State House at Guzape, N1,500,000,000.FEDERAL MINISTRY OF WORKS

The federal government also budgeted N300,000,000,000 for the ministry of works. Out of the sum, N15,000,000.000 will be used for the urgent comprehensive repairs/rehabilitation of the Third Mainland Bridge and others.

