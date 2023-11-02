Super Falcons, Lionesses of Cameroon in titanic battle

After dispatching Ethiopia 5-1 on goals aggregate, the Super Falcons of Nigeria will tackle old rivals, Super Falcons , in the next round of the 2024 Paris Olympics qualifying series, before a final playoff against either South Africa or Tanzania.On Tuesday in Abuja, they saw off Ethiopia 5-1 on aggregate to set up the titanic clash against Cameroon between February 19 and 28, 2024.The Super Falcons have won five and drawn one of their head-to-head meetings against the Lionesses of Cameroon.

The overall winners of the third-round clash between the Super Falcons and the Lionesses will meet the winners of another third-round clash between South Africa and Tanzania in a playoff to book the flight to Paris next summer.

High-riding Nigeria Customs Service football team has qualified for the quarterfinals of the ongoing Maritime Cup, with BluecheLomado its latest victim. In an entertaining encounter on Tuesday night, the Nigerian Customs team defeated BluecheLomado 6-1 to confirm its passage to the last eight of the competition.

Former Super Eagles Goalkeeper, Peter Rufai, has called on parents to encourage their children to take to sports while still in school. Rufai said combining the two careers could help children build their intellectual capacity. He stated that education has a big role to play in sports development.

Nigerian striker Akor Adams has been named French Ligue 1 club Montpellier's Player of the Month for October.

