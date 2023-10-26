Sundry Foods Targets Northern Market With Kaduna Branch

This development follows the recent opening of the Sapele branch of Kilimanjaro by SFL,in the planned effort to cover major towns and cities across the country. The new branch is located along Warri-Sapele Road, Ajorgordor, Sapele, Delta state.

The company, in a statement by the head, Marketing, Nduka Mokwunye, said, the Kaduna branch which opened at the weekend is located at the Galaxy Mall on Muhammadu Buhari Way (Waff Road),, Kaduna. “Today, we proudly opened Kilimanjaro, our flagship restaurant brand in the capital city of Kaduna. The opening of this branch is remarkable-a first for us in the north- west part of the country, that reinforces our long-term commitment to investing in our growth in Nigeria and establishing the company as a truly national brand,’’ executive director SFL, Nnamdi Opara, said in a statement.

He said: “Over the years, we have continuously improved on our products and services with the aim to maximise customer experience at all our touch points. Whether it’s that hot, crispy crust pizza or our delicious beans and plantain, we draw commendation of our customers who love our food. headtopics.com

The statement further revealed that, with the new outlets, Sundry Foods now operates out of over 185 food service outlets across the country, even as plans are underway to increase the company’s footprints in major cities in the 36 states of the country.

''We believe every Nigerian deserves to be treated with the Sundry Foods experience and that is why we are relentless in our pursuit to reach every part of the country" the statement concludes. Sundry Foods came into existence in 2004 with an aim to fill a gap in the market for quality Nigerian meals prepared and served to international standards.

