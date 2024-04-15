Successful Rescue Operation Frees 22 Abducted Individuals

The 22, comprising 15 students and seven workers of the university, were abducted from the university in September 2023.

“This occasion marks a final juncture in a series of rescues we have undertaken in the last few months, to free victims of recent cases of mass abductions. Laka said bandits armed with various weapons attacked three off-campus students’ hostels at Sabon Gida in Gusau, and kidnapped a number of female students alongside some male artisans.He added that the bandits ransacked the hostels, carted away foodstuffs, mobile phones, laptops, ATM cards, cash and other valuables.

“The first batch was rescued on March 15 while the second batch was rescued on April 12 and the last batch rescued on April 14. One of the rescued victims, Hafsat Ibrahim, thanked God and the government for ensuring their safe return after 207 days in captivity.

