distribution of food and non-food items to thousands of people especially vulnerable and Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) returnee among other destitute across the state.

Yobe State governor, had in August this year, flagged-off the distribution of palliatives to 400, 000 beneficiaries with emphasis on orphans, widows, civil servants among other vulnerable in the 17 local government areas of the state.

The executive secretary of SEMA, Dr Mohammed Goje, while commenting on the distribution exercise said since after launching, the agency has been working day and night towards executing the mission as directed by governor Mai Mala Buni. headtopics.com

Goje said apart from the distribution conducted before and during the flagging-off of the distribution in the month of august, the agency has From the 10th to 13th of the September, 2023 supported 7, 500 households in Gashua and Bade local government area in general.

“Additionally, the agency has distributed palliatives to 36 orphanage homes, with an estimated beneficiary of 8,000 orphans. We have equally reached out to about 6,400 households across 19 clusters in 10 political wards of Geidam local government area of the state. headtopics.com

“Similarly, a total of 7, 800 households also benefited with food items in Gulani local government area while in Fika LGA, 5, 200 households benefited with the support as directed by His Excellency the Executive Governor of Yobe State Hon Mai Mala Buni.“On the 25th of October, 2023, a total of 5, 000 IDPs Returnees in Goniri of Gujba local government area benefitted and we are targeting at least 15, 000 people in the area.

The ES said the agency remain committed to reaching out to as many households as possible with the food basket adding that IDPs in self-set camps and host communities, Persons living with disabilities (PLWD), Pregnant and lactating mothers, Widows, Orphans, orphanages, and women-headed households, Elderly individuals above 60 and the vulnerable, Victims of floods an Vulnerable in the state and local government areas. headtopics.com

