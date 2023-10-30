Subsidy removal: Organised Labour makes fresh demands ahead of meeting with FG

The labour bodies are expected to meet again with the federal government to review the implementation of the Memorandum of Understanding they signed on subsidy removal palliatives. Ahead of the meeting, the organised labour also lamented the devastating impact of the forex crisis on the economy and demanded urgent stabilisation of the naira. The NLC President, Joe Ajaero, released a statement on Sunday, blaming government officials’ for the free fall of the nation's currency.

He said, “Hopefully, we may meet tomorrow (today) with the federal government to see whether the agreement with organised labour on the fuel subsidy removal palliatives was met or not. “If that meeting is to be held, it will be without the Minister of Labour and Employment (Simon Lalong) because we will not be part of any meeting with the federal government that the minister of labour and employment will attend.

Arase seeks renewed vigour in fight against organised crimesA retired Inspector-General of Police and Chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC), Dr. Solomon Arase, has called for renewed vigour and inclusiveness in the fight against organised crimes and other forms of criminalities to achieve the required results. Read more ⮕

Subsidy Removal: Over 1m CNG vehicles to be delivered by 2027— FGA Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc Read more ⮕

BREAKING: Labour Party Chairman Abure Sacks Aides After Party’s Loss to Tinubu in CourtA Trusted Nigerian Newspaper Read more ⮕

Move from labour to favour, By Funmi KomolafeA Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc Read more ⮕

Apapa-led Labour Party faction hails Supreme Court judgementThe Lamidi Apapa-led faction of the Labour Party, has hailed the Supreme Court’s decision upholding the outcome of the February 25, 2023 Presidential Election in which President Bola Tinubu was declared winner. Read more ⮕

Labour Party scolds Apapa-led faction over ‘repeated attacks on Peter Obi’A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc Read more ⮕