Subsidy palliative: Reps reject motion seeking waiver of WAEC, NECO, JAMB fees

Moved by Anamero Dekeri, an All Progressives Congresslawmaker from Edo, the motion had sought to call on the federal government to pay the fees for the WAEC, NECO, and UTME examinations for students.Advertisement

Dekeri said the removal of petrol subsidy is taking a heavy toll on Nigerians, particularly low-income earners. He said “profiteers” are taking “undue advantage” of the situation, further exacerbating the cost of living for the already “impoverished population”.

The legislator said a major challenge of the low-income earning parents is the education of their wards, “particularly the payment of examination fees”.He prayed the house to ask the ministry of education to declare 2023 and 2024 WAEC, NECO and JAMB examinations registration free to assist those who can’t afford it.He proposed an amendment to the motion: that each member should adopt schools in their constituency and pay the examination fees. headtopics.com

Morruf Afuape supported Osoba’s amendment and further proposed that only students from public schools should be beneficiaries.When the two amendments were put to a voice vote by Abbas, it was accepted as the ayes overwhelmed the nays.) lawmaker from Rivers, criticised the entire motion, saying it is vague and discriminatory and against the provision of the constitution.“We have taken an oath not to go against the constitution, and excluding some people would be discriminatory,” Abiante said.

Click on the link below to join TheCable Channel on WhatsApp for your Breaking News, Business Analysis, Politics, Fact Check, Sports and Entertainment News!

Read more:

thecableng »

Subsidy Removal: Reps reject motion to make WAEC, NECO, JAMB, others free for Nigerian studentsThe motion sought to urge the Ministry of Education to declare 2023 and 2024 WAEC, NECO and JAMB examinations registration free to enable the common man have a direct benefit of fuel subsidy removal palliatives. Read more ⮕

Reps reject motion on free JAMB, WAEC, NECO examThe Nation Newspaper Reps reject motion on free JAMB, WAEC, NECO exam Read more ⮕

NEITI report: Reps vow to probe N8trn unremitted revenue, subsidy scamThe House of Representatives, at its plenary Wednesday, vowed to probe the N8 trillion unremitted revenue and fuel subsidy scam. This comes after the Green Chamber received the Nigerian Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) 2021 Oil and Gas Report. Read more ⮕

– Nigerian lawmakers reject motion to make WAEC, UTME freeThe House of Representatives has rejected a motion that sought to compel the federal government to make the 2023/2024 secondary school examination free for all Nigerians. The motion, moved by Anamero Dekeri, called on the federal government to make WAEC, NECO and JAMB free for this academic session, but the lawmakers kicked against it. Read more ⮕

WAEC: 1, 287, 920 Candidates Get Credits In 5 SubjectsA total of 1, 287, 920 candidates got credit in five subjects from the results of West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) which was held Read more ⮕

‘Reps didn’t indict REA, TETFund bosses’The Nation Newspaper ‘Reps didn’t indict REA, TETFund bosses’ Read more ⮕