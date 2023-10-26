Subsidy palliative: Reps reject motion seeking waiver of WAEC, NECO, JAMB fees

Moved by Anamero Dekeri, an All Progressives Congresslawmaker from Edo, the motion had sought to call on the federal government to pay the fees for the WAEC, NECO, and UTME examinations for students.Advertisement
Dekeri said the removal of petrol subsidy is taking a heavy toll on Nigerians, particularly low-income earners. He said “profiteers” are taking “undue advantage” of the situation, further exacerbating the cost of living for the already “impoverished population”.
The legislator said a major challenge of the low-income earning parents is the education of their wards, “particularly the payment of examination fees”.He prayed the house to ask the ministry of education to declare 2023 and 2024 WAEC, NECO and JAMB examinations registration free to assist those who can’t afford it.He proposed an amendment to the motion: that each member should adopt schools in their constituency and pay the examination fees. headtopics.com
Morruf Afuape supported Osoba’s amendment and further proposed that only students from public schools should be beneficiaries.When the two amendments were put to a voice vote by Abbas, it was accepted as the ayes overwhelmed the nays.) lawmaker from Rivers, criticised the entire motion, saying it is vague and discriminatory and against the provision of the constitution.“We have taken an oath not to go against the constitution, and excluding some people would be discriminatory,” Abiante said.
