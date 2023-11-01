Submit report on N100b COVID-19 intervention funds in 72 hours

While reading the Riot Act against the AGF, Hon. Salam explained that the House had mandated the Committee to investigate the “expenditure incurred under the COVID-19 interventions especially in the year 2020 and up to 2022.”

“That is a very very important document that will guide our proceedings on the investigation the house mandated us to carry out within a timeframe. “So, we are sending you now to go back home and let the accountant general know that she has defaulted in the request of the committee. We said on or before 27th if there are any objective reasons why she couldn’t meet up with that date, she should communicate to this committee to ask for the extension of time.”

The House resolution was passed sequel to the adoption of a motion on the ‘Alleged mismanagement of COVID-19 intervention funds from 2020 to 2022’, approved by Federal Government for various Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) between 2020 and 2022.

“The House notes that the COVID–19 pandemic disrupted economic activities, leading to global measures such as lockdowns, travel restrictions, business closures, and government shutdowns to control the virus’s spread.

“The House is mindful that the Federal Government of Nigeria initiated several measures including budgetary provisions as well as funding from International donor agencies to combat the COVID-19 pandemic on the citizens.

“The House is disturbed that the Auditor-General’s report and other sources reveal that significant funds for COVID-19 palliatives and international donations were diverted and unaccounted for by various Ministries, Departments and Agencies of Government.

