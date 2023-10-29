Sub-Saharan African Youth Prioritize Financial and Professional Success Over Personal Happiness

● Report highlights social issues spotlighted by Nigerian and Sub-Saharan African youth including individualism, education, corruption, and discrimination. Youth Talks, an initiative of the Higher Education for Good Foundation, has unveiled insightful data in a global report compiled from over 45,000 participants aged between 15 – 29, spanning 212 countries and territories.

The results also showcased significant differences between youths in Sub-Saharan Africa and other parts of the world, whereby Sub-Saharan African youths were more interested in concepts such as a search for purpose, achievement, and personal development, rather than success, happiness, and financial situation. In terms of what they prioritized for the future, personal happiness ranked seventh, behind financial and professional matters.

