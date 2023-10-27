Student Arrested Over Alleged Killing Of Girlfriend In Port Harcourt

The police in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, have arrested a suspect, Okoligwe Damian, over the alleged killing of a 300-level student of Biochemistry at the University of Port Harcourt, Justina Nkang.

Damian, a 400-level student of Petrochemical Engineering at the same university is believed to have been the deceased’s boyfriend.The deceased had been declared missing four days ago. According to the state Commissioner of Police, Nwonyi Emeka, an unidentified neighbour of the suspect called the attention of the police when he observed a foul smell oozing from the suspect’s apartment.On arrival, the door was forced open and the dismembered remains of Justina were discovered in a Ghana-must-go bag.

Speaking to the press Damian claimed to have been unaware of his girlfriend’s death saying, “I slept in the parlour while she slept in the room and when I woke up I found her dead.” When pressed on why he failed to report to the authorities, he claimed to have been scared of being arrested for her death. headtopics.com

