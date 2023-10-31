Stop female genital mutilation, it endangers life, Igbo communities warned

“This has to stop. It is not good for the health of the girl, rather it is a source problem for them. “The innocent girls embark on this forcefully because they are most cases not up to the age of taking independent decisions, so it is forced on them. This is unfortunate.

“We are calling on the Governments at all levels, traditional rulers and other Igbo leaders, to make stringent laws prohibiting female genital mutilation as it is unhealthy”. She also promised to embark on Community awareness sensitisation in Igbo communities aimed at enlightening them on the dangers involved in the practice.

