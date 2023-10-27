Stop calling us terrorist organisation, IPOB tells FG

IPOB made this known in a statement issued by media and publicity secretary, Emma Powerful, adding that the FG has refused to appear before the appellate court to defend their proscription order.

But, the pro-Biafra group said the proscription order had been appealed at the Appeal Court since 2018 by the IPOB legal team. IPOB issued the statement following a High Court ruling in Enugu on Thursday, which declared as unconstitutional the proscription and designation of the Nnamdi Kanu-led group.

“The Federal Government and her Courts are running while the IPOB legal team awaits them in the court to continue what they started. “This black market proscription order has been appealed in the Appeal Court since 2018 by the IPOB legal team, but the Federal Government of Nigeria keeps using the slow and warped justice system to frustrate the hearing of the Appeal. headtopics.com

“Our legal team appealed the proscription in 2018. Since then, we have been waiting for the Federal Government to appear in their court and explain to the world how a peaceful movement seeking freedom became a terrorist organisation.”

Read more:

vanguardngrnews »

Breaking: Proscription, designation of IPOB as terror organisation, unconstitutionalA High Court sitting in Enugu, Thursday, declared as unconstitutional, the proscription and designation of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, as a terrorist organization by the Federal Government and the South East Governors. Read more ⮕

IPOB: Court orders Southeast govs to pay Nnamdi Kanu N8bn compensationAn Enugu High Court has ordered the Southeast governors to pay Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, N8 billion as compensation. Justice A.O. Onovo ruled that the sum was compensation for infringing on Kanu's fundamental human rights. Read more ⮕

BREAKING: High Court declares IPOB proscription Illegal, Orders FG, SE Governors to Apologise to KanuA Trusted Nigerian Newspaper Read more ⮕

Court nullifies Nigerian government’s proscription of IPOBThe court declared that self-determination was not a crime, and therefore, cannot be used as a basis to arrest, detain and prosecute Nnamdi Kanu. Read more ⮕

Court Declares Proscription Of IPOB UnconstitutionalA High Court sitting in Enugu presided over by Justice A. O. Onovo, has declared as unconstitutional the proscription and designation of the Indigenous People Read more ⮕

Court Nullifies IPOB Proscription, Awards N8bn DamagesA High Court sitting in Enugu State and headed by Justice A. O. Onovo, has declared as unconstitutional the proscription and designation of the Indigenous Read more ⮕