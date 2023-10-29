Stop asking me for money to organise burial, Nigerian lawmaker tells constituents

, Clement Jimbo, has said that henceforth, he would no longer give out money to his constituents who seek financial help to organise burial ceremonies.When contacted on Saturday, Mr Jimbo told PREMIUM TIMES that he took the decision because he did not want to be “distracted by the thousands of financial solicitations for burial purposes” from his constituents.

He said resources, instead of being “wasted” on burials, should be channelled into developmental projects. “But for burial, I don’t know about others, that is no longer a priority on my scale of preference,” he stated.

“I’m not worried at all. Leaders are made to make tough decisions that develop a society that needs a paradigm shift.The lawmaker said he has been offering scholarships to his constituents, upgrading infrastructures, construction of roads, equipping hospitals, and other basic amenities, explaining that such projects were his priorities. headtopics.com

“When you are in government, you don’t sit on money, especially if you are a legislator like me. We don’t award contracts, we simply oversight the executive. We monitor what they do in line with what is approved for them. So we don’t carry bags of money and distribute it to anyone that wants it. Nobody does it,” he stressed.

Aniekeme Finbarr, who was a special assistant on new media to former governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State, said the lawmaker’s approach would be “counterproductive.”

JUST IN: Another Nigerian sprinter banned for dopingThe AIU said that Nwokocha had admitted to the doping violation and had accepted the sanction of a three-year ban. Read more ⮕

Nigerian students, others for Ottawa varsity scholarshipUniversity of Ottawa, a North American institution has introduced a four-year renewable scholarship for Nigerian and other African students Read more ⮕

Grace Taiga, Nigerian official at the centre of P&ID scandal, is deadNigeria's independent online newspaper Read more ⮕

Nigerian sprinter, Grace Nwokocha gets three years ban for dopingA Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc Read more ⮕

Nigerian Newspapers: 10 things you need to know this Saturday morningGood morning! Here is today’s summary from Nigerian Newspapers: 1. Read more ⮕

8-year-old Nigerian, Tuyva Benibo, wins ‘Outstanding Animation’ in global coding contestA Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc Read more ⮕