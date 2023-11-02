Stock market’s 70,000 points set new record

Yesterday’s feat underlined the continuing rally at the Nigerian stock market, after the market had on August 29, 2023 surpassed its previous all-time record to set a new record at 66,490.34 points. The previous highest index point was 66,371.20 points recorded on March 05, 2008.

Aggregate market value of all quoted equities rose from its opening value of N38.039 trillion to close at N38.78 trillion, an increase of N739 billion. It had opened 2023 at N27.915 trillion. “The historic high of the Nigerian stock market has created ripples in the global financial arena, with investors keenly observing the nation’s economic trajectory. Although it does not guarantee prosperity, it does signify global recognition of Nigeria’s vast potential.

Afrinvest Securities described the market performance as “historic”, although it expected the capital gains to lead to profit-taking and intermittent negative closing.SCM Capital stated that “buy interest persists” at the stock market, underlining investors’ perception and prospects for the equities market.

Managing Director, Highcap Securities, David Adonri, said the gain reported by the equities market in October showed impressive nine-month results, noting that foreign investors were turning to Nigerian stocks.

“Since the huge gain was propelled by investor sentiment, interest in equities in second half, 2023 can only be sustained if the policy changes translate into growth in corporate fundamentals and a fall in interest rate, otherwise, we might see a market correction that may purge equities off the sentiment that inflated it in seven months of 2023,” Adonri said.

