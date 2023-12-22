Stakeholders Urge Nigerian Government to Prioritise Research in Internal Security

As Nigeria continues to battle various security challenges, some stakeholders in the education sector have urged the government to prioritise research in internal security. The stakeholders including researchers, industry experts, and policymakers gave their recommendations at the 4th Education Writers Association of Nigeria (EWAN) Summit in Lagos on Wednesday.

Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, observed that Nigeria’s efforts at driving economic growth may be fruitless if research in internal security that will ensure the safety of investment, and protect the welfare of citizens and resources, is not prioritised. Mr Ogundipe, who is the current Chairman of the Lagos State Research and Innovation Council, spoke on the theme, “Research for national development: Nigeria’s internal security in focus.” He said Nigeria has been contending with internal security in various forms since independence which directly affects citizens as they suffer the consequences of the crisis including displacement and fatalitie





