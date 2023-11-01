Stakeholders task INEC on credible Bayelsa, Imo, Kogi guber polls

“It is true that the judiciary has continued to play a major role in our electoral process especially by drawing enclosures to the process. This has to change, if we all play our role as citizens,” he said. Alli called on the stakeholders to take advantage of the meeting as important issues were being discussed and recommendations made to solve the challenges that may undermine the off cycle election.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

GUARDIANNIGERIA: IReV: A second chance for INEC at Bayelsa, Kogi, Imo guber pollsThe Latest news in Nigeria and world news. The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper brings you the latest headlines, opinions, political news, business reports and international news.

Source: GuardianNigeria | Read more ⮕

THENATIONNEWS: INEC to get N18bn for Bayelsa, Kogi, Imo Gov pollsMinister of Budget and Economic Planning has stated that N18 billion will be granted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)

Source: TheNationNews | Read more ⮕

CHANNELSTV: INEC To Receive N18bn For Conduct Of Imo, Bayelsa, Kogi PollsBreaking News, Nigerian News, Latest Videos, news video, Channels news, news online

Source: channelstv | Read more ⮕

CHANNELSTV: INEC Publishes Number Of Collected PVCs Ahead Bayelsa, Imo, And Kogi PollsINEC noted that the number of PVCs collected shall be used for the computation of the margin of lead principle.

Source: channelstv | Read more ⮕

THECABLENG: Off-cycle polls: INEC says over 230,000 PVCs uncollected in Bayelsa, Imo, KogiNigeria's independent online newspaper

Source: thecableng | Read more ⮕

DAILYPOSTNGR: Guber election: INEC releases number of PVCs collected in Bayelsa, Imo, KogiAhead of the off-cycle governorship elections in Bayelsa, Imo, and Kogi states, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has published comprehensive information on collected and uncollected Permanent Voters' Cards (PVCs) in the three states.

Source: DailyPostNGR | Read more ⮕