Stakeholders identify major challenges on contraceptive services in Jigawa

They stated that inadequate budget provision for the procurement of contraceptive commodities by the state government is one of the major problems that hinder services in the state. According to them, “There is a shortage of contraceptive commodities in health facilities across the state due to the increasing demand by women of reproductive age in the state. 'There is also the issue of transferring and retiring trained health workers with contraceptive services experience.

She said the meeting was aimed at breaking down barriers to voluntary updates on modern contraceptives among girls aged between 15 and 19 in Nigeria. 'We want to improve the sexual and reproductive health outcomes of young adolescents and women in Jigawa State.' She explained that currently, the state's contraceptive prevalence is only 4.7% and hopes to reach 27% by 2024 to reduce the fatality rate of women of reproductive age.

Read more:

DailyPostNGR »

M-RITE, Jigawa gov’t partner to boost routine immunisation in LGAsThe Latest news in Nigeria and world news. The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper brings you the latest headlines, opinions, political news, business reports and international news. Read more ⮕

Jigawa govt hailed over 17% budgetary allocation on health sectorA nongovernmental organisation, Results for Development, R4D, yesterday, hailed Jigawa State Government over 17 per cent of budgetary allocation for the health sector. Read more ⮕

EiE to engage stakeholders on role of healthcare in promoting economic growthNigeria's independent online newspaper Read more ⮕

Stakeholders identify FG official helping President Tinubu cleanse corruption in NNPCA Trusted Nigerian Newspaper Read more ⮕

Lagos implores PWDs to collaborate with stakeholders for better living standardsNigeria's independent online newspaper Read more ⮕

Foreign Affairs Minister, stakeholders, set four-year strategic vision to reposition ministryThe Ministry of Foreign Affairs, under the leadership of Ambassador Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, is no doubt working assiduously towards achieving the renewed hope agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration. Read more ⮕