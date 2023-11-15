Stakeholders Converge in Akure to Discuss Inadequate Policing in Nigeria

Stakeholders in the security sector, converged on Akure, the Ondo state capital, to discuss ways to tackle the problems associated with inadequate policing in the country. Also, the stakeholders said that inclusive policing is the panacea to tackle most of the challenges affecting effective and efficient community policing.

Speaking during a one-day capacity-building program on inclusive Policing for Police officers in Akure, Ondo state Capital, the Programme officer, Network on Police Reform in Nigeria (NOPRIN) Foundation, Precious Osinaku, said that there must be mutual understanding between the police and the police. Osinaku said that “inclusive policing remains the much-needed panacea to solving the problems associated with the inadequacy of policing Nigeri

