SSS releases former EFCC chair, Abdulrasheed Bawa, after PREMIUM TIMES editorial

Peter Afunanya, the director public relations and strategic communications at the SSS, confirmed the release of Mr Bawa in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

“SSS confirms release of former EFCC chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa, a few hours ago, today, Oct. 25,” he said. Mr Bawa’s freedom came three days after PREMIUM TIMES published a blistering editorial calling for his release and that of Godwin Emefiele, the embattled former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

Two public office holders, Godwin Emefiele, and Abdulrasheed Bawa, who held sway at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) as governor, and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) as chairman, respectively, were the first high-profile figures to be enmeshed in the web of President Bola Tinubu’s inchoate anti-corruption campaign. Their indefinite suspensions from office in June have just transmogrified into permanent exit. headtopics.com

A news report, which quoted a CBN statement on 17 September, stated that Emefiele, who was serving his second five-year tenure, had resigned his appointment. Two days earlier, his successor, Yemi Cardoso, was announced, which provoked public concerns over the legality of such appointment, as no vacancy, strictly speaking, existed prior to this. The CBN Act clearly provides for how the president can terminate the appointment of a CBN governor.

We should make no mistake about it, PREMIUM TIMES is not speaking for Emefiele, having repeatedly called for his removal from office over gross incompetence in handling the country’s monetary policy space. However, our concern is the non-observance of due process or the legality in the manner of sending him packing. headtopics.com

Read more:

PremiumTimesng »

Is there really anything like a ‘repentant’ thug?, By Jideofor AdibePremium Times - Nigeria'bs leading online newspaper, delivering breaking news and deep investigative reports from Nigeria Read more ⮕

Nigerian university suspends examination over rape of female studentsThe Registrar of the university, Ajiroba Oke, confirmed the development to PREMIUM TIMES on Wednesday. Read more ⮕

PREMIUM TIMES journalist, 19 other climate activists admitted to Nigerian Green AcademyThe annual programme designed for emerging civil society activists, journalists, artists and social entrepreneurs, is hosted by the Heinrich Boll Stiftung. Read more ⮕

PREMIUM TIMES’ journalist, 19 others admitted into Nigerian Green AcademyThe annual programme designed for emerging civil society activists, journalists, artists and social entrepreneurs, is hosted by the Heinrich Boll Stiftung. Read more ⮕

DSS releases Bawa 134 days afterThe Nation Newspaper DSS releases Bawa 134 days after Read more ⮕

‘Agric insurance can generate over $600m premium’The Nation Newspaper ‘Agric insurance can generate over $600m premium’ Read more ⮕