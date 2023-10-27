SPRF Plans Bumper Reward Packages For Generations Of Nigeria's Sporting Youth

for any athlete that attains podium success at the Olympics, Commonwealth, All Africa Games and major World Championships.

According to Kida, who doubles as the president of the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF), SPRF plans to reward Olympic gold with N10 million, silver with N7.5 million and bronze with M5 million. Commonwealth gold will attract N5 million, silver N3 million and bronze N2 million, while All Africa Games gold will attract N3 million, silver N2 million and bronze N1 million, just as selected World Championships have the same rewards as the Africa Games.

“To attract massive private sector interest in sports and instigate a private sector led sports culture in Nigeria and make the country a major sports power in the next three Olympic circles,” he said.He described the sports industry as the second largest platform for empowerment, employment and engagement in the world – next to information technology. headtopics.com

A member of SPRF Board of Trustee and first Nigerian Olympic gold medalist, DSP Chioma Ajunwa, said transparency was key to the realisation of the SPRF objectives. She said that hard work, dedication and discipline was key to achieving her feat at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics, while calling on Nigerian youths to stay focused.

