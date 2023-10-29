Sporting Lagos will halt winless streak against Tornadoes

Sporting Lagos will play host to Niger Tornadoes today at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena in Onikan.

'We haven’t been able to watch a lot of their games to get all the insight we need, but we know their style of play and are prepared to play them,' he told the club's website. 'Last week’s game, even though we lost, the boys showed effort and desire. That effort and desire carried on to training this week. 'The reaction has been fantastic. Training has been intense and really good. We’re well prepared ahead of the game.

The Delborough’ Lagos will boost tourism in Lagos, NigeriaHis Royal Majesty, Oba Abdulwasiu Omogbolahan Lawal (Abisogun II, Oniru of Iruland) has said that the newest and most luxurious hotel in Africa, The Delborough Lagos to be officially commissioned in coming weeks, would attract tourism to Nigeria and Lagos in particular. Read more ⮕

Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu felicitate Oba of Lagos at 80The Nation Newspaper Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu felicitate Oba of Lagos at 80 Read more ⮕

Repairs on Lagos-Abeokuta road begin soon -AbiodunThe Nation Newspaper Repairs on Lagos-Abeokuta road begin soon -Abiodun Read more ⮕

How kidnapping, banditry push northern youths to uninhabitable places in LagosThe insurgency and banditry in the north of Nigeria have led to the death of many and displaced millions of others. Read more ⮕

Over 15000 abandoned cargoes congest Lagos terminalsThis is not the best of times for terminal operators as thousands of containers and imported vehicles remained un-cleared from Lagos ports. Read more ⮕

Lagos reopens Alaba market, asks traders to maintain environmental standardsNigeria's independent online newspaper Read more ⮕