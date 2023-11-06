Sporting Knocks Out CITY in Playoff Match

Ndenbe opened the scoring and found the back of the net with a brilliant striker’s finish! The fullback received the ball on the top of the box, and with his weak foot, fired into the bottom right corner in first-half stoppage time. Salloi’s game-winner came in the 73rd minute after a brilliant counter-attack by Sporting off a CITY corner kick attempt. The Hungarian winger made a run opposite of the counter and was there to tap in at the back post.

Sporting has officially knocked out the 2023 regular season Western Conference champions in stunning fashion. CITY bested SKC twice during the regular season, but in two playoff matches, Sporting has claimed victory each time

