Special needs 4-yrs-old girl raped, brutalised in Lagos

According to human rights activist, Olufemi Babalola, the victim’s mother and father who are separated agreed to keep the victim with her paternal aunty so the mother can work to fend for herself.

But three months later, the victim’s mother was allegedly called by the police to rescue her child if she still needs her alive.Futility of Card Reader, Server, BVAS & IReV: NASS, INEC, judiciary and future electionsFutility of Card Reader, Server, BVAS & IReV: NASS, INEC, judiciary and future elections

The Delborough’ Lagos will boost tourism in Lagos, NigeriaHis Royal Majesty, Oba Abdulwasiu Omogbolahan Lawal (Abisogun II, Oniru of Iruland) has said that the newest and most luxurious hotel in Africa, The Delborough Lagos to be officially commissioned in coming weeks, would attract tourism to Nigeria and Lagos in particular. Read more ⮕

'The Delborough' Lagos 'll Boost Tourism In Lagos, Nigeria — Oba LawalThe Oniru of Iruland, HRM Oba Abdulwasiu Omogbolahan Lawal (Abisogun II), has said that the newest and most luxurious hotel in Africa, The Delborough Lagos to Read more ⮕

NPFL: Sporting Lagos Coach, Paul Offor reflects on narrow win over Niger TornadoesThe coach said it was difficult preparing for the Ikon Allah Boys, as the NPFL TV does not cover their games, so there was little or nothing to prepare with. Read more ⮕

Lagos Govt Inaugurates Farmers' Cooperatives To Boost ProductivityLagos State government has inaugurated Eko Farmers APPEALS Cooperative Multipurpose Society and three Agro-Processing centres facilitated by the Read more ⮕

NAHCON chair visits Lagos chief imam, seeks support to improve hajj operationsNigeria's independent online newspaper Read more ⮕

Lagos Speaker congratulates Akinlolu on 80th birthdayThe Latest news in Nigeria and world news. The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper brings you the latest headlines, opinions, political news, business reports and international news. Read more ⮕